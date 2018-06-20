CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open

June 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Wednesday after ending down in the previous session, led by a drag in the energy sector on Tuesday.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 67.10 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,316.53 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Delta Air Lines Inc has signed a purchase agreement for 20 CRJ900 aircraft, in a deal valued at about $961 million.
Canada’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday approved a revised bill to legalize recreational marijuana, setting the stage for the country to become the first Group of Seven nation to legalize cannabis.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$280 from C$270
Theratechnologies Inc: National Bank of Canada resumes with outperform rating
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1275.2; fell 0.27 percent
US crude: $65.1; rose 0.05 percent
Brent crude: $74.94; fell 0.19 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6812.5; fell 0.4 percent
0830 Current Account for Q1: Expected -129.0 bln; Prior -128.2 bln
1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.52 mln; Prior 5.46 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior -2.5 pct
