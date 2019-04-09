CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening after 6-day rally

April 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday after a six-day run of gains.

Oil hovered near five-month highs on Tuesday, supported by concerns that violence in Libya could further tighten supply, although Russian comments signalling willingness to pump more dampened the rally.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 11.14 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,407.29 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Burger King, a subsidiary of Toronto-listed Restaurant Brands, pulled a promotional video in New Zealand showing customers trying to eat burgers with chopsticks after it sparked an outcry in China and demands for an apology from the U.S. fast food chain.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BCE Inc: RBC raises target price to C$61 from C$60

Nuvista Energy Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to “buy” from “hold”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1303.1;+0.33 percent

US crude: $64.52; +0.19 percent

Brent crude: $71.12; +0.03 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 7.550 mln; Prior 7.581 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)