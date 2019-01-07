CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index traded lower on Monday, as lingering worries over global economic growth offset optimism around ongoing Sino-U.S. trade talks.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.31 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed 213.87 points, or 1.50 percent, higher to 14,426.62 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent.

TOP STORIES

Suncor Energy Inc said it expects total upstream production to rise by about 13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by higher output from its majority-owned Syncrude oil project in northern Alberta.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

MEG Energy Corp: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp: RBC cuts price target to C$9 from C$12

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,293.3; +0.58 pct

US crude: $49.18; +2.59 pct

Brent crude: $58.48; +2.49 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Dec: Prior 110.4

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -2.1 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.3 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior -0.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.3 pct

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 59.1; Prior 60.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 64.8; Prior 65.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 58.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 62.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 64.3

