CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, a day after hitting a one-month high following a five-day rally.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 77.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,504.13 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimate, as it spent heavily to create new content and compete with U.S. rivals such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video.

Cannabis producer Aphria Inc said Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufield would step down from his position in the coming months.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Lucara Diamond Corp: Berenberg cuts target price to C$1.6 from C$1.8

Torex Gold Resources Inc: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$16

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1293; +0.43 percent

US crude: $52.87; +0.53 percent

Brent crude: $61.89; +0.34 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 251.100; Prior 252.038

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 259.48

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.330 pct

0830 CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 252.880

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Dec: Prior 0.3 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)