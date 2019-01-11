CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, a day after hitting a one-month high following a five-day rally.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 77.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,504.13 on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent.
Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimate, as it spent heavily to create new content and compete with U.S. rivals such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video.
Cannabis producer Aphria Inc said Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufield would step down from his position in the coming months.
Lucara Diamond Corp: Berenberg cuts target price to C$1.6 from C$1.8
Torex Gold Resources Inc: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$16
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1293; +0.43 percent
US crude: $52.87; +0.53 percent
Brent crude: $61.89; +0.34 percent
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 251.100; Prior 252.038
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 259.48
0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 2.2 pct
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.330 pct
0830 CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 252.880
1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Dec: Prior 0.3 pct
