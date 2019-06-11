CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures propped up by higher oil prices

June 11 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 14.70 points, or 0.09%, to 16,216.26 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.56%.
Zambia has no plans to seize the assets of Quantum Minerals Ltd and the copper producer intends to stay in the country despite the government’s move to wrest control of a rival miner, government and industry sources told Reuters.
Quebec’s economy minister said on Monday his government has ruled out investing in Bombardier Inc’s weak-selling regional jet program, which could be sold to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Hudson’s Bay Co: CIBC cuts target price to C$9.45 from C$10
National Bank of Canada: Barclays cuts rating to underweight from equal weight
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1323.3; -0.23%
US crude: $53.68; +0.79%
Brent crude: $62.4; +0.18%
0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.2%
0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.2%
0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for May: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.4%
0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for May: Prior 2.2%
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for May: Prior 0.4%
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)