CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rebound after closing in red

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after it ended in red in the previous session.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 2.49% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX ended 9.89% lower at 12,360.40 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 2.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 2.72%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$30 from C$40

Dundee Precious Metals: Scotiabank ups rating to sector outperform from sector perform

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings: Jefferies cuts rating to underperform from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1472.7; -0.93%

US crude: $29.37; +2.33%

Brent crude: $30.22; +0.57%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail control for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.0%

0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for Feb: Prior 4.38%

0915 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior -0.3%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Feb: Expected 77.1%; Prior 76.8%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.1%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Feb: Prior -0.83%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.1%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto revenue for Jan: Prior 0.3%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 6.476 mln; Prior 6.423 mln

1100 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected 73; Prior 74

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.41) (Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)