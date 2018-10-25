CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures recover on better sentiment

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index recovered on better sentiment on Thursday, a day after Canadian bourse tumbled on interest rate hike concerns.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.7 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Average weekly earnings data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 376.04 points, or 2.46 percent, to 14,909.13 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.7 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.8 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.4 percent.

TOP STORIES

Barrick Gold Corp, which has agreed to a $6.1 billion deal to acquire Randgold Resources Ltd, reported a drop in third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue on Wednesday, hit by lower prices for gold and copper alongside higher fuel costs.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd, reported a near 23 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings as prices for the Canadian company’s main products fell in the quarter.

Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a 29.3 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by lower pork prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway Co: UBS raises price target to C$117 from C$115

Goldcorp Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$19.50 from C$21

Martinrea International Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$18 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1233; +0.37 percent

US crude: $66.81; -0.01 percent

Brent crude: $76.33; +0.21 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Durable goods for Sep: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior 4.4 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Sep: Prior -75.46 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Sep: Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Sep: Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 214000; Prior 210000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Expected 0; Prior 211750

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.653 mln; Prior 1.640 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Sep: Prior 104.2

1000 Pending sales change mm for Sep: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -1.8 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Prior 10

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 13

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)