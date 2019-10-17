CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as investors cheer new Brexit deal

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as a new Brexit deal eased fears over a disorderly British exit from the European Union.

Earlier in the day, Britain clinched a last-minute Brexit deal with the European Union, but still faced a challenge in getting it approved by parliament.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.05% to 16,427.18 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31%.

TOP STORIES

Barrick Gold Corp, estimated lower third-quarter gold production from the second, as the Canadian miner’s output was hit by restrictions on its North Mara operations in Tanzania.

TC Energy Corp has declared force majeure on shipments on its 590,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Keystone oil pipeline after a snow storm hit Manitoba over the weekend, disrupting operations, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

A year after Canada legalized use of recreational marijuana cannabis stocks have lost half their market value, and investors betting that the launch of higher-margin pot-infused drinks and other products will quickly lift shares may be in for a bumpy ride.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: CIBC raises target price to C$54 from C$53

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd CIBC cuts target price to C$14.50 from C$15

SilverCrest Metals Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$9.50 from C$9

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1489.4; -0.05 percent

US crude: $52.82; -1.01 percent

Brent crude: $58.94; -0.81 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.425 mln

0830 Build permits mm: change for Sep: Prior 8.2%

0830 Housing starts: number for Sep: Expected 1.320 mln; Prior 1.364 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior 12.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 215,000; Prior 210,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 213,750

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.682 mln; Prior 1.684 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Oct: Expected 8.0; Prior 12.0

0915 Industrial production mm for Sep: Expected -0.1 %; Prior 0.6 %

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Sep: Expected 77.7 %; Prior 77.9 %

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected -0.2 %; Prior 0.5 %

0915 Industrial production yoy for Sep: Prior 0.36 %

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)