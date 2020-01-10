CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Middle East conflict abates

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Friday as a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions boosted appetite for riskier assets.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Employment data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.39% at 17,235.57 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.44%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Endeavour Mining Corp: Berenberg raises target price to C$32 from C$28

Parkland Fuel Corp: RBC cuts target prices to C$53 from C$54

IA Financial Corp Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$77 from C$74

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1550.9; fell 0.22%

US crude: $59.65; rose 0.15%

Brent crude: $65.53; rose 0.24%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 164,000; Prior 266,000

0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 152,000; Prior 254,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 5,000; Prior 54,000

0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Prior 12,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.5%

0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Dec: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.1%

0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Dec: Prior 63.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 6.9%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.7%

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)