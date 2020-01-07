CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Middle East worries ebb

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as fears of escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions receded.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Trade balance data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.23% to 17,105.47 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27%.
Finning International Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$29 from C$29.50
Hudson’s Bay Co: CIBC raises price target to C$11 from C$10.25
North American Construction: National Bank of Canada ups price target to C$24.50 from C$23.50
Precision Drilling Corp: Citigroup raises price target to C$2.20 from C$1.80
Stantec Inc: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$40 from C$36
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1570.1; rose 0.08%
US crude: $62.84; fell 0.68%
Brent crude: $68.32; fell 0.86%
0830 International trade for Nov: Expected -$43.8 bln; Prior -$47.2 bln
0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Nov: Prior -63.19 bln
1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.8%
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -2.0%
1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.8%; Prior 0.3%
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0%
1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.1%
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.2%
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 54.5; Prior 53.9
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.6
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 55.5
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.1
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 58.5x
($1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars)
Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi