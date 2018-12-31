CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil climbs on U.S.-China trade optimism

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Monday, as oil prices rose on hints of progress on a possible Sino-U.S. trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted he had a “long and very good call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the two nations was progressing well.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.75 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 56.79 points, or 0.40 percent, to 14,222.00 on Friday to cap off a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, the best weekly performance since February.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.94 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.91 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Large crowds have flocked to Canada Goose’s new outdoor wear store in downtown Beijing, its first in mainland China, since its opening on Friday, despite sub-freezing temperatures and a chill in bilateral ties.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1285.6; rose 0.2 percent

US crude: $46.41; rose 2.38 percent

Brent crude: $54.73; rose 2.86 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1030 Dallas Fed manufacturing business index for December: Prior 17.60

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)