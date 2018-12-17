CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil edges higher

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as oil prices edged up, after slipping nearly 2 percent last week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada is expected to report foreign investment data for the month of October at 8:30 a.m. ET

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 155.28 points, or 1.05 percent, at 14,595.07 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.05 percent.

TOP STORIES

A Glencore-controlled mining company and some of its current and former executives have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations they hid the risks of doing business with an Israeli close to Congolese President Joseph Kabila, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Canada’s First Quantum Minerals plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers at Zambia’s Kalumbila copper-nickel mine when the government hikes taxes in January, the minister of labour said on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Superior Plus Corp: RBC raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1239.7; +0.15 percent

US crude: $51.82; +1.21 percent

Brent crude: $61.14; +1.43 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Newyork fed manufacturing for Dec: Expected 20.2; Prior 23.3

1000 NAHB housing market index for Dec: Expected 60 ; Prior 60

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Oct: Prior 30.8 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Oct: Prior -11.5 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Oct: Prior -29.1 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Oct: Prior 16.7 bln

($1 = C$1.34)