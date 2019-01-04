CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil gains on China-U.S. trade talks

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, as oil prices rose on the upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks and a survey that showed an expansion in China’s services sector in December.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.96 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil rose to around $57 a barrel, also supported by a Reuters survey that showed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut crude output in December.

Statistics Canada’s jobs data, unemployment rate and producer price numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 134.41 points, or 0.94 percent, down at 14,212.75 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.3 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.4 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.7 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada said on Thursday that 13 of its citizens have been detained in China since Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested last month in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

An entity controlled by Hudson’s Bay Chairman Richard Baker will buy the stake owned by a unit of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in the Canadian retailer, according to L&T B Cayman Inc, a top shareholder in Hudson’s Bay and a joint buyer.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected Canadian electric utility Hydro One’s proposed C$6.7 billion acquisition of Avista Corp, the companies said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Canada Inc: TD Securities cuts to “hold” from “buy”

Stingray Group Inc: Desjardins cuts target price to C$9 from C$11

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,293.1; 0.13 pct

US crude: $48.15; +2.25 pct

Brent crude: $57.3; +2.41 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 177,000; Prior 155,000

0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 175,000; Prior 161,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 20,000; Prior 27,000

0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Prior -6,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 3.7 pct; Prior 3.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Dec: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 3.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Dec: Prior 62.9 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 7.6 pct

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.4

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)