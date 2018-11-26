CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices edge higher

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Monday, as oil prices clawed back some of the losses after the previous session’s near-7 percent fall.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.62 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 80.80 points, or 0.5 percent, at 15,010.78, on Friday. For the week, the TSX declined nearly 1 percent.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.08 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.67 percent.

TOP STORIES

General Motors Co is set to make a major announcement on Monday that will affect its global operations and threatens to shutdown a big vehicle assembly plant in the province of Ontario, a Canadian union said on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CAE Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$29 from C$27

Valener Inc: RBC cuts price target to C$21 from C$22

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1226.6; rose 0.28 percent

US crude: $50.98; rose 1.11 percent

Brent crude: $59.89; rose 1.85 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Oct: Prior 0.17

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Nov: Prior 29.4

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)