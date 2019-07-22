CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Monday, as oil prices gained on concerns of possible supply disruptions in the Gulf region following Iran’s seizure of a British tanker last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s wholesale trade data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 8.29 points, or 0.05%, to 16,485.94 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48%.

TOP STORIES

Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining will take over eCobalt Solutions after shareholders of the Canadian company voted in favour of the deal, Jervois said.

British hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it intends to vote, on behalf of its clients, in favour of Barrick Gold Corp’s , final offer to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Equitable Group Inc: RBC raises price target to C$96 from C$84

Intact Financial Corp: RBC raises price target to C$135 from C$122

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,427.6; +0.06%

US crude: $56.5; +1.56%

Brent crude: $63.81; +2.15%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National activity Index for June: Prior -0.05

