CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as oil prices rose on falling U.S. crude inventories.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Data on Canada’s average weekly earnings and wholesale trade is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index closed 0.25% lower at 17,031.98 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03%.

TOP STORIES

Endeavour Mining Corp urged Centamin Plc to seek an extension for a deadline by which it needs to make a firm offer to buy the London-listed miner.

Aurora Cannabis Inc this week became the first major Canadian company to sell edibles and vapes for medical use, a small base that nevertheless helps shore up margins and paves the way for sales in the much larger European medical market.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$36 from C$29.

Teranga Gold Corp: Cannacord Genuity raises price target to C$11.50 from C$9.

TMX Group Ltd: Deutsche Bank raises price target to C$129 from C$121

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,473.9; -0.05%

US crude: $60.98; +0.08%

Brent crude: $66.22; +0.08%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -$122.1 bln; prior -$128.2 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; prior 252,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 224,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.681 mln; prior 1.667 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 8.0; prior 10.4

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 35.80

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 19.40

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 21.50

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior 7.80

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior 8.40

1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.44 mln; Prior 5.46 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected -0.2%; prior 1.9%

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; prior -0.1%

