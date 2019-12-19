CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as oil prices rose on falling U.S. crude inventories.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).
Data on Canada’s average weekly earnings and wholesale trade is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index closed 0.25% lower at 17,031.98 on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03%.
Endeavour Mining Corp urged Centamin Plc to seek an extension for a deadline by which it needs to make a firm offer to buy the London-listed miner.
Aurora Cannabis Inc this week became the first major Canadian company to sell edibles and vapes for medical use, a small base that nevertheless helps shore up margins and paves the way for sales in the much larger European medical market.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$36 from C$29.
Teranga Gold Corp: Cannacord Genuity raises price target to C$11.50 from C$9.
TMX Group Ltd: Deutsche Bank raises price target to C$129 from C$121
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,473.9; -0.05%
US crude: $60.98; +0.08%
Brent crude: $66.22; +0.08%
0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -$122.1 bln; prior -$128.2 bln
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; prior 252,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 224,000
0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.681 mln; prior 1.667 mln
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 8.0; prior 10.4
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 35.80
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 19.40
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 21.50
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior 7.80
0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior 8.40
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.44 mln; Prior 5.46 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected -0.2%; prior 1.9%
1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; prior -0.1%
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33)
Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi