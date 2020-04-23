CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on Middle East tensions

April 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index ticked higher on Thursday, as oil prices gained on rising tensions in the Middle East and output cuts by producing nations to tackle a glut.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose nearly 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it in the Gulf.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 2.50% higher at 14,288.16 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alamos Gold Inc National Bank of Canada ups to “outperform” from “sector perform”

Keyera Corp CIBC raises target price to C$25 from C$23.5

Northland Power Inc CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,127.7; -+1.0%

US crude: $46.39; -+0.64%

Brent crude: $49.85; -+0.6%

LME 3-month copper: $5,359.50; -+0.1%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Mar: Prior 1.353 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Mar: Prior -6.8%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 4,200,000; Prior 5,245,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 5,508,500

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 16.476 mln; Prior 11.976 mln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Apr: Prior 40.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 38.0; Prior 48.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 31.5; Prior 39.8

1000 New home sales-units for Mar: Expected 0.645 mln; Prior 0.765 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Mar: Expected -15.0%; Prior -4.4%

1100 (approx) KC Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Prior -18

1100 (approx) KC Fed Composite Index for Apr: Prior -17

($1= C$1.41) (Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)