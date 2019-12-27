CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on upbeat U.S., China economic data

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, supported by higher oil prices as upbeat economic data from China and the United States restored confidence in global growth.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index ended 0.30% higher at 17,180.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.4%.

TOP STORIES

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corp would jointly buy a 65% stake in TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink Pipeline in Canada, KKR said on Thursday.

Israel’s Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Wednesday it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada’s Manulife Investment Management in U.S. real estate.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,511.2; +0.03%

US crude: $61.88; +0.32%

Brent crude: $68.1; +0.27%

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)