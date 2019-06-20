CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices soar

June 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as oil prices surged after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between the two countries.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its next meeting, stimulating growth in the world’s largest oil-consuming country and a drop in U.S. crude inventories also provided support to prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 8.44 points, or 0.05%, to 16,511.79 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.78% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.83% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.23%.

TOP STORIES

Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canada’s federal and provincial governments earned C$186 million in tax revenues from direct sales of cannabis in the first five-and-a-half months of legalization, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday, after two major provinces cut their revenue forecasts.

Canada’s Conservative Party leader unveiled his long-awaited climate and environmental plan on Wednesday that would eliminate the current federal carbon pricing program and focus on promoting green technologies.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Canada Inc: RBC raises price target to C$32 from C$23

Cenovus Energy Inc: Citigroup cuts price target to C$13 from C$15

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: J.P. Morgan cuts rating to underweight from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,381.3; +2.64%

US crude: $55.53; +3.29%

Brent crude: $63.48; +2.69%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -$125 bln; Prior

-$134.4 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 220,000; Prior 222,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 217,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.688 mln; Prior 1.695 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for June: Expected 11; Prior 16.6

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for June: Prior 19.7

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for June: Prior 23.3

0830 Philly Fed Employment for June: Prior 18.2

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for June: Prior 23.1

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for June: Prior 11

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

