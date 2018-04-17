CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as risk appetite returns

April 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, suggesting a return of risk appetite on waning worries about more U.S. strikes in Syria.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data from Statistics Canada is expected to show a 1 percent rise in manufacturing sales in February after falling to its lowest in six months in January. Also expected is a report on foreign investment in Canadian securities for February.

Both reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by industrial and financial shares, as fears waned of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend’s U.S.-led air strikes.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.7 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.48 percent higher.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Alberta province on Monday edged closer to cutting off fuel shipments to neighboring British Columbia in an escalation of a row over the stalled C$7.4 billion expansion of the Kinder Morgan Canada Trans Mountain pipeline.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,344.3; -0.47 pct

US crude: $66.24; 0.03 pct

Brent crude: $71.42; flat

LME 3-month copper: $6,839.5; -1.02 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Rogers Communications Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$66 from C$71.

• Spartan Energy Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$8.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Mar: Expected 1.323 mln; Prior 1.321 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Mar: Prior -4.1 pct

0830 Housing starts number for Mar: Expected 1.262 mln; Prior 1.236 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Mar: Prior -7.0 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Mar: Expected 77.9 pct; Prior 77.7 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

