CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Sino-U.S. trade concerns ease

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Wednesday, after latest media reports eased U.S.-China trade worries.

Bloomberg reported China remained open to signing a partial trade deal with the United States despite being put on the tech blacklist.

A Financial Times report, citing unnamed sources, said Chinese officials are offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products as the two countries seek to resolve their trade dispute.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed 0.78% lower to 16,293.95 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.69% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.88%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Acadian Timber Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$18 from C$20

Bombardier Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$3.70 from C$4.15

Canfor Corp: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1504; rose 0.26%

US crude: $53.06; rose 0.82%

Brent crude: $58.77; rose 0.91%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 7.191 mln; Prior 7.217 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm R for Aug: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 %; Prior 0.3%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 58.94

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)