CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Syria tensions ease

April 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main index were higher on Thursday as investor worries over a swift American military action in Syria eased following U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
U.S. President Donald Trump amended on Thursday an earlier warning of a quick military strike against Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on civilians, saying it “could be very soon or not so soon at all”.
His comments on Wednesday had sparked concerns of a conflict with Russia, Syria’s main ally.
New housing price index for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Canada’s benchmark stock index was little changed on Wednesday as higher commodity prices amid geopolitical concerns boosted the shares of energy and materials companies, offsetting a decline in the heavily-weighted financials sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.55 percent.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to pile pressure on British Columbia’s provincial government to drop its resistance to a pipeline project, but will try to avoid tougher measures that might alienate voters who helped his Liberals win power, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
CI Financial Corp: Barclays cuts price target to C$31 from C$32
IGM Financial Inc: Barclays cuts price target to C$40 from C$42
Manulife Financial Corp: Desjardins cuts target price to C$28 from C$30
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1347; fell 0.7 percent
US crude: $66.7; fell 0.18 percent
Brent crude: $71.82; fell 0.33 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6793.5; fell 2.25 percent
0830 Import prices mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 230,000; Prior 242,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 228,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.848 mln; Prior 1.808 mln
