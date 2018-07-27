CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as trade tensions subside

July 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as trade tensions between the United States and the European Union subsided.

Europe expressed relief on Thursday after Donald Trump and the European Commission chief agreed to tackle their trade row, although German business called on the U.S. president to scrap import tariffs definitively and rebuild transatlantic trust.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Budget balance data for April is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as the carrier benefited from robust travel demand and higher fares.

Thomson Reuters Corp’s Financial and Risk unit, in which U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group is buying a majority stake, will be renamed Refinitiv once the deal closes, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Activist investor John Paulson’s hedge fund on Thursday nominated eight members to Detour Gold Corp’s board and reiterated its call for a special shareholder meeting, ratcheting up pressure on the gold miner.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cameco Corp: RBC raises target price to C$16 from C$15

Husky Energy Inc: Barclays raises price target to C$26 from C$24

Mullen Group Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$18 from C$16

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1296.3; -0.58 pct

U.S. crude: $71.73; -0.65 pct

Brent crude: $78.87; -0.88 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6822.5; -2.24 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected 4.1 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected 3.7 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 GDP Cons spending advance for Q2: Prior 0.9 pct

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

1000 U Mich sentiment final for Jul: Expected 97.1; Prior 97.1

1000 U Mich conditions final for Jul: Expected 114; Prior 113.9

1000 U Mich expectations final for Jul: Expected 86.5; Prior 86.4

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jul: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jul: Prior 2.4 pct

($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)