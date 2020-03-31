CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Trump, Putin agree to talks

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilising energy markets, and China posted an unexpected expansion in factory activity.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s GDP for January and producer prices data for February are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 2.8% at 13,038.50 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18%.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada will not cut jobs in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Dave McKay, chief executive of Canada’s biggest lender said in an employee memo shared by the company.

Air Canada said on Monday it will cut second-quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aecon Group Inc: TD Securities cuts target price to C$19.5 from C$23

BRP Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$31 from C$40

Quebecor Inc: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$37 from C$38

Winpak Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$43 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,604.8; -1.97%

US crude: $21.57; +7.37%

Brent crude: $23.67; +4%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 3.2%; Prior 2.9%

0945 (approx.) Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected 40.0; Prior 49.0

1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 110.0; Prior 130.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory