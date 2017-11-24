CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures rise as U.S. crude hits two-year high

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as U.S. oil prices soared to a two-year high with North American markets tightening on the partial closure of the Keystone pipeline.

U.S. light crude touched highs not seen since July 1, 2015 following the outage at the pipeline, which connects Canadian oilfields to the United States.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index ended flat on Thursday, with materials and energy shares up with higher oil and base metals prices, while financial stocks weighed as retail sales data reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada is on hold until next year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES Canada’s biggest securities regulator on Thursday ruled that Omega Securities could continue to run its two alternative trading systems ahead of a hearing on whether it is operating in breach of Ontario provincial law.

Alcoa Corp and the United Steelworkers have agreed to resume contract talks with a government-appointed conciliator, the union said on Thursday, averting a potential strike at the Becancour, Quebec aluminum smelter.

The United Steelworkers said on Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with Noranda Income Fund on a new labor deal for 371 striking workers at a zinc refinery in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc: RBC raises price target to C$161 from C$143

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1286.9; fell 0.41 percent

US crude: $58.69; rose 1.15 percent

Brent crude: $63.66; rose 0.17 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7002; rose 0.56 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 55.2

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 54.8; Prior 54.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Prior 55.3

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.5

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.6 pct

(Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)