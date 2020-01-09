CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as U.S.-Iran tensions cool

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged higher on Thursday after the United States and Iran retreated from further conflict in the Middle East.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Housing starts for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed flat at 17,167.82 on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46%.
Canada’s Cenovus Energy unveiled plans to reduce per-barrel greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by the end of 2030, as the country’s oil industry faces growing pressure from environmental activists.
Encana Corp: Barclays cuts rating to “underweight” from “equal weight”
Hydro One Ltd: Wells Fargo upgrades to “overweight” from “equal weight”
OrganiGram Holdings Inc: Raymond James cuts rating to “market perform” from “outperform”
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1548.8; fell 0.73%
US crude: $59.7; rose 0.15%
Brent crude: $65.41; fell 0.05%
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 220,000; Prior 222,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 233,250
0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.728 mln
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
