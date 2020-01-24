CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as WHO says coronavirus not a global emergency

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Friday after the World Health Organisation stopped short of calling the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canadian retail sales data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index ended 0.12% higher at 17,621.78 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.35%.

TOP STORIES

Tanzania signed agreements with Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp which aim to end a long-running and costly tax dispute, giving the state a holding in three gold mines whose output is among the country’s biggest export earners.

Nestle has teamed up with Canadian plant-based food ingredient makers Burcon and Merit to speed up innovation in the fast-growing business segment, it said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CGI Inc: RBC raises target price to C$125 from C$115

Exchange Income Corp: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$54 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,559.1; -0.40%

US crude: $55.39; -0.36%

Brent crude: $61.72; -0.53%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jan: Prior 52.7

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 52.5; Prior 52.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 52.9; Prior 52.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31)