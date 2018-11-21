CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gains in energy shares

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by the energy sector as oil prices jumped after an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude inventories last week fell by 1.5 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, easing concerns for now that a supply glut is building up.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.58 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 194.01 points, or 1.29 percent, to 14,877.00, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.57 percent higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up by 0.75 percent.

Canada’s Bombardier Inc plans to reduce its Belfast workforce by 490, the BBC reported citing union sources.

George Weston Ltd: Barclays cuts price target to C$96 from C$113

Gold futures: $1223.8; rose 0.21 percent

US crude: $54.29; rose 1.61 percent

Brent crude: $63.5; rose 1.55 percent

0830 Durable goods for Oct: Expected -2.5 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Oct: Prior -0.7 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 215,000; Prior 216,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 215,250

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.635 mln; Prior 1.676 mln

1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior 5.15 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -3.4 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for Oct: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov: Expected 98.3; Prior 98.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov: Prior 113.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov: Prior 88.7

