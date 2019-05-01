CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on global cues

May 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Wednesday, after global equity markets rose as investors cheered Apple’s strong results.

Focus of investors will be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak later in the day following the central bank’s two-day policy meeting.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Markit’s Canadian manufacturing purchasing managers’ index data for April is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 19.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,580.73 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures marginally rose 0.67 percent.

TOP STORIES

Swiss Federal Railways and Bombardier are making progress on resolving technical problems with passenger trains the Swiss have ordered and could put five more of them into service within weeks, the partners said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ARC Resources Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$16 from C$17

Telus Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$52 from C$51

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,283.7; -0.16 percent

US crude: $63.58; -0.52 percent

Brent crude: $72.11; +0.07 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for April: Expected 180,000; Prior 129,000

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for April: Prior 52.4

1000 Construction spending mm for March: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for April: Expected 55; Prior 55.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for April: Expected 55.1; Prior 54.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for April: Expected 55.8; Prior 57.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for April: Prior 57.4

1400 Fed funds target rate for 01 May: Expected 2.250 pct; Prior 2.375 pct

1400 Fed int on excess reserves for 01 May: Prior 2.4 pct

