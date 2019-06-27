CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on global cues

June 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main equity index rose on Thursday, as the risk appetite returned to global markets following a media report that the U.S. and China have tentatively agreed to a truce ahead of a highly-anticipated weekend meeting of the two nations’ leaders in Tokyo.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if the two countries continue to disagree.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Average weekly earnings data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 59.06 points, or 0.36%, to 16,312.22 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.3%.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third biggest lender, said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Oriental Bank for $560 million in cash.

Canada’s Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch Shell for C$190 million, Pieridae said on Wednesday, securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada.

Woodfibre LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Canada, said it had signed a unit of BP as its first customer, a crucial step towards developing the export facility.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altus Group Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$34 from C$33

Canadian Pacific Railway: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Mega Uranium Ltd: Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and a price target of C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,409; -0.45%

US crude: $58.84; -0.91%

Brent crude: $65.93; -0.84%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1: Prior -3.5%

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected 2.5%; Prior 2.5%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior 1.3%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1%

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 220,000; Prior 216,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 218,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.665 mln; Prior 1.662 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for May: Prior 104.3

1000 Pending sales change mm for May: Expected 1.0%; Prior -1.5%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for June: Prior 2

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for June: Prior 4

