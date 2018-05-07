FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher crude prices

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Monday, helped by oil prices that touched their highest levels since late-2014 on the back of Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic indicators are scheduled for release.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 107.93 points, or 0.69 percent, to 15729.4 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.65 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORY

Shareholders of Crescent Point Energy Corp voted to elect the Canadian energy producer’s full slate of directors after a contentious battle with activist investor Cation Capital, Crescent spokeswoman Andrée Morier said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd: Desjardins cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50

AutoCanada Inc: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Norbord Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$56 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,312.7; -0.15 pct

U.S. crude: $70.44; +1.03 pct

Brent crude: $75.6; +0.98 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,845; +0.26 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Apr: Prior 107.7

1500 Consumer credit for Mar: Expected $16.50 bln; Prior $10.60 bln

