CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

June 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada main stock index rose on Tuesday, as gold prices hit a more than three-month high amid global slowdown concerns driven by trade conflicts.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 21.60 points, or 0.13%, at 16,015.89 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.41%.

Equinor, Suncor Energy and Siccar Point Energy will make a final investment decision for Rosebank, one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields on the British continental shelf, by May 2022, the Norwegian major said on Tuesday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc: Cormack Securities cuts target price to C$8.50 from C$9

Gold futures: $1328.8; +0.29%

US crude: $52.59; -1.24%

Brent crude: $60.42; -1.4%

0945 ISM New York Index for May: Prior 882.8

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for May: Prior 77.3

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for April: Prior -2.5%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for April: Prior -2.1%

1000 Factory orders mm for April: Expected -0.9%; Prior 1.9%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for April: Prior 0.0%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for April: Prior -0.9%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for April: Prior 0.8%

