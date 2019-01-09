CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in oil prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Bank of Canada is expected to announce its decision on interest rate at 10:00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Canadian housing starts data is expected at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.02 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,605.15, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would conduct a strategic review and is considering a sale of its non-core downstream assets.

Pan American Silver Corp’s $1.07 billion cash-and-stock offer to buy rival Tahoe Resources Inc was approved by shareholders of both companies on Tuesday, putting responsibility for Guatemala’s troubled Escobal mine in the hands of a new owner.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Quebecor Inc: RBC raises price target to C$34 from C$33.

Rogers Communications Inc: RBC raises price target to C$73 from C$70.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,281.9; -0.31 percent

US crude: $50.9: +2.25 percent

Brent crude: $59.93; +2.06 percent

Canadian markets directory. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)