CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index futures rose on Tuesday, as crude prices climbed more than two percent.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET.

OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela supported oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed lower 64.48 points, or 0.41 percent, to 15,568.85 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.84 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.73 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.84 percent.

TOP STORIES

Shopify Inc’s loss narrowed in the fourth quarter, the online store builder said on Tuesday, as it signed up more businesses and earned higher payment processing fees.

Aurora Cannabis Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company benefited from higher sales after Canada legalized the use of recreational cannabis in October.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc: RBC raises target price to C$1,250 from C$1,150

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to neutral from buy

Valener Inc: RBC raises target price to C$22 from C$21

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1313.9; rose 0.36 percent

US crude: $53.38; rose 1.85 percent

Brent crude: $62.79; rose 2.08 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS Job openings for Dec: Expected 6.900 mln; Prior 6.888 mln

($1 = C$1.33)