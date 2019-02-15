CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, as oil prices strengthened after OPEC-led supply cuts this week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities during December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 69.25 points, or 0.44 percent, to 15,695.98 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures edged up 0.1 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, posted a jump in quarterly profit, compared with the year ago when it had taken a C$4.55 billion charge related to the write-down of some assets.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it had taken a fresh stake in Suncor Energy Inc for the second time in about six years, sending the U.S.-listed shares of the energy major up in after-market trading.

Air Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, as it earned more from each seat sold, offsetting higher fuel costs and other expenses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc. CIBC raises price target to C$4.75 from C$4.5.

Canadian Tire Corporation. National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$170 from C$180.

Telus Corp. Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$51 from C$49.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,318.7; rose 0.56 percent

US crude: $54.66; rose 0.46 percent

Brent crude: $64.87; rose 0.46 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Expected 7.00; Prior 3.90

0830 Import prices mm for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -1.0 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0915 Capacity utilisation SA for Jan: Expected 78.7 pct; Prior 78.7 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

0915 Industrial production YoY for Jan: Prior 3.95 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Feb: Expected 93.0; Prior 91.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Feb: Expected 112.1; Prior 108.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Feb: Expected 84.5; Prior 79.9

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Feb: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Feb: Prior 2.6 pct

