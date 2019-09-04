CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Sep 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, as oil prices recovered, helped by a wider market pickup on upbeat data from China’s services sector.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.61% at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Trade balance data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET and Bank of Canada interest rate decision is due at 10.00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.84 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,399.23 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.73% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.77% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.99%.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd: TD Securities cuts target price to C$1.50 from C$2
Crescent Point Energy Corp RBC raises target price to C$7 from C$6
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$9.75 from C$11
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1539; -0.68 percent
US crude: $54.53; +1.09 percent
Brent crude: $58.76; +0.86 percent
0830 International trade for Jul: Expected -$53.5 bln; Prior -$55.2 bln
0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Jul: Prior -$72.34 bln
0945 ISM-New York Index for Aug: Prior 878.8
0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Aug: Prior 43.5
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1 = C$1.33 Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur