CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Sep 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, as oil prices recovered, helped by a wider market pickup on upbeat data from China’s services sector.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.61% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Trade balance data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET and Bank of Canada interest rate decision is due at 10.00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.84 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,399.23 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.73% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.77% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.99%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Calfrac Well Services Ltd: TD Securities cuts target price to C$1.50 from C$2

Crescent Point Energy Corp RBC raises target price to C$7 from C$6

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$9.75 from C$11

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1539; -0.68 percent

US crude: $54.53; +1.09 percent

Brent crude: $58.76; +0.86 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 International trade for Jul: Expected -$53.5 bln; Prior -$55.2 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Jul: Prior -$72.34 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Aug: Prior 878.8

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Aug: Prior 43.5

