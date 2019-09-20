CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices gained on rising Middle East tensions after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out in an attack last weekend.

Oil prices were on track to jump more than 7% this week, their biggest weekly rise in months.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.35% to 16,859.77 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.25%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: TD Securities raises price target to C$7 from C$5.50

Cenovus Energy Inc: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$14

Baylin Technologies Inc: Cormark cuts to Market perform from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,504.5; +0.33%

US crude: $58.72; +1.01%

Brent crude: $64.93; +0.82%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

