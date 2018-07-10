CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

July 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, led by energy shares as supply disruptions buoyed crude prices.

Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday due to growing supply outages, with Norway shutting one oilfield as hundreds of workers began a strike and Libya saying its production more than halved in recent months.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Housing starts for June and building permits data for May are expected by 8:30 a.m. ET

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed 0.49 percent higher, at 16,452.34.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent.

TOP STORIES

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc topped analysts’ quarterly profit estimate on Monday as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from higher fuel sales and its acquisitions.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Silicon Valley-based investor TCV are buying a stake in Sportradar, valuing the Swiss sports data group at 2.1 billion euros, including debt, the companies said on Monday.

Intercity bus company Greyhound Canada said it would stop services in three western provinces in the country and eliminate 415 jobs there as it loses riders to low-cost airlines and subsidized passenger services.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd TD Securities cuts target price to C$32 from C$37

Precision Drilling Corp Raymond James raises target price to C$7.25 from C$5.75

Suncor Energy Inc Canaccord Genuity raises target price C$64 from C$58

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,248.8; -0.86 pct

U.S. crude: $74.17; +0.43 pct

Brent crude: $79.1; +1.32 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,313; -1.21 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 6.583 mln; Prior 6.698 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)