CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

May 21 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main equity index rose on Tuesday, supported by higher oil prices which gained on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 42.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,401.75 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.53% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.59% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.88%.
Diversified Royalty Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$3.75 from C$4
Gran Tierra Energy Inc: RBC cuts price target to C$4.2 from C$5.5
Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$6 from C$5
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1274.7; -0.20%
US crude: $63.6; +0.79%
Brent crude: $72.41; +0.61%
1000 Existing home sales for April: Expected 5.35 mln; Prior 5.21 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for April: Expected 2.7%; Prior -4.9%
