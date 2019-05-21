Market News
CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main equity index rose on Tuesday, supported by higher oil prices which gained on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 42.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,401.75 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.53% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.59% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.88%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Diversified Royalty Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$3.75 from C$4

Gran Tierra Energy Inc: RBC cuts price target to C$4.2 from C$5.5

Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$6 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1274.7; -0.20%

US crude: $63.6; +0.79%

Brent crude: $72.41; +0.61%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for April: Expected 5.35 mln; Prior 5.21 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for April: Expected 2.7%; Prior -4.9%

$1=C$1.34 Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

