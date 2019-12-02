CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Monday, as oil prices rose, supported by hints that OPEC and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.28% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for November is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09%.

TOP STORIES

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, one of China’s biggest gold miners, has signed an agreement to buy Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc, saying the purchase would increase its gold reserves and boost cash flow and profit.

Centerra Gold Inc said on Sunday that two employees working at its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan are missing following a “significant rock movement” at a waste rock dump.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Centerra Gold Inc: Scotiabank cuts rating to sector perform

Dundee Precious Metals Inc: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating

Lassonde Industries: National Bank of Canada initiates coverage with sector perform rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1461.5; -0.58 percent

US crude: $56.63; +2.65 percent

Brent crude: $62.09; +2.65 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov: Prior 52.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 49.2; Prior 48.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Nov: Expected 47.0; Prior 45.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov: Prior 47.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov: Prior 49.1

