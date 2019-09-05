CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on news of U.S.-China trade talks

Sep 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged up on Thursday, tracking global markets, after China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.61 points, or 0.30 percent, at 16,448.84, on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.96% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.88% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.14%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Goodfood Market Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4.50

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd: RBS cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Restaurant Brands International Inc: Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $80

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,543.5; -0.68%

US crude: $56.11; -0.27%

Brent crude: $60.78; +0.13%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0815 (approx.) ADP national employment for Aug: Expected 149,000; Prior 156,000

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 215,000; Prior 215,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 214,500 0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.685 mln; Prior 1.698 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q2: Expected 2.5%; Prior 2.4%

0830 Productivity revised for Q2: Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.3%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Aug: Prior 50.9

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Aug: Prior 50.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jul: Prior 1.4%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jul: Prior 2.1%

1000 Factory orders mm for Jul: Expected 1%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jul: Prior -0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jul: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jul: Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected 54.0; Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Aug: Expected 53.3; Prior 53.1 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Prior 56.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior 54.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Aug: Prior 56.5

