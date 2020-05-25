CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on optimism as economies reopen

May 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, in line with global markets, supported by optimism over countries around the world continuing to ease lockdown measures.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.19% to 14,913.64 on Friday.

U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day.

TOP STORIES

Gold concentrate containers belonging to Barrick Gold Corp’s Tanzania subsidiary Twiga Minerals have been cleared for export, four months after the government lifted an export ban imposed during a tax dispute, a minerals ministry official told Reuters.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CAE Inc: TD Securities cuts price target to C$20 from C$23.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc: BMO cuts price target to C$19.50 from C$20.00.

Well Health Technologies Corp: Eight Capital raises price target to C$3.50 from C$2.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1727.5; -0.46%

U.S. crude: $33.54; +0.87%

Brent crude: $35.2; +0.2%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory