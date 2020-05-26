CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on recovery hopes as lockdowns ease

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery following an easing of lockdowns by several countries led investors to overlook the Sino-U.S. tensions.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.1% at 15,075.42 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.95% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.66%.
Bank of Nova Scotia reported quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates due to a strong performance in the capital markets business, but the bank’s loan loss provisions jumped two-fold.
CAE Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$24 from C$22
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,725.3; -0.6%
US crude: $34.06; +2.44%
Brent crude: $36.04; +1.52%
0800 (approx.) Building permits R number for April: Prior 1.074 mln
0800 (approx.) Building permits R change mm for April: Prior -20.8%
0830 National Activity Index for April: Prior -4.19
0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for March: Prior 0.7%
0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for March: Prior 5.7%
0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for March: Prior 287.0
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for March: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for March: Prior 0.5%
0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for March: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.5%
1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 88.0; Prior 86.9
1000 New home sales units for April: Expected 0.490 mln; Prior 0.627 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for April: Expected -21.9%; Prior -15.4%
1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior -73.70
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1 = C$1.39 Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur