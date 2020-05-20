Market News
May 20, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on signs of improved oil demand

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices firmed up on signs of improving demand, supported by hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s inflation data for April is due at 08:30 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.68% higher at 14,885.48 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.05%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$73 from C$106

Canadian Western Bank: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Cervus Equipment Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5.

Royal Bank of Canada: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$86.50 from C$110

Sienna Senior Living Inc: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$17.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,755.3; +0.56%

US crude: $32.18; +0.69%

Brent crude: $35.2; +1.59%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

$1 = C$1.39 Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

