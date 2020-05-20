CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on signs of improved oil demand

May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices firmed up on signs of improving demand, supported by hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Canada’s inflation data for April is due at 08:30 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.68% higher at 14,885.48 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.05%.
Bank of Montreal: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$73 from C$106
Canadian Western Bank: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$24 from C$22
Cervus Equipment Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5.
Royal Bank of Canada: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$86.50 from C$110
Sienna Senior Living Inc: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$17.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,755.3; +0.56%
US crude: $32.18; +0.69%
Brent crude: $35.2; +1.59%
No economic indicators are scheduled for release.
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1 = C$1.39 Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi