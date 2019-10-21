CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on Sino-U.S. trade optimism

October 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes of a breakthrough in trade talks between China and the United States following positive comments from the two sides.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he thought a trade deal between the United States and China could be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and 17.

China’s vice-premier Liu He said on Friday that China will work with the United States to address each other’s core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.30% to 16,377.12 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.28%.

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp is engaged in succession planning for Chief Executive Jim Smith as “a matter of good governance,” the business information company said on Sunday.

Gold miner Barrick Gold Corp said it had reached a deal to settle a long-running tax dispute between Tanzania and mining group Acacia, which Barrick bought in a $1.2 billion transaction approved by a British court last month.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Crescent Point: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with “outperform” rating

Detour Gold: National Bank of Canada raises to “outperform” from “sector perform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1490.7; +0.05 percent

US crude: $53.4; -0.71 percent

Brent crude: $58.85; -0.96 percent

