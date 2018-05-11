CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong commodity prices

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged higher on Friday, helped by strong commodity prices on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Employment change data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 48.69 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,959.50.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter sales and earnings, and forecast low single-digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

Canada’s central bank, Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group, and non-profit organization Payments Canada said on Friday that tests had shown blockchain technology can be used for automating instantaneous securities settlements.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Finning International Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$38 from C$37

Telus Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$48 from C$49

WSP Global Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$67 from C$62

COMMODITIES AT 7:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,325.3; +0.23 pct

U.S. crude: $71.43; +0.1 pct

Brent crude: $77.35; -0.15 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,907; -0.14 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for May: Expected 98.5; Prior 98.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for May: Expected 115.7; Prior 114.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for May: Expected 88.0; Prior 88.4

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 150.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.1 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)