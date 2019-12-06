CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on trade optimism

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Friday, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that trade talks with China were “moving right along” lifted investor sentiments.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s employment data for November is due at 08:30 a.m ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.25% at 16,854.92 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38%.

TOP STORY

Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd said it had raised its stake in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc to 32% with an additional C$79.6 million ($59.9 million) investment as it looks to increase its exposure in Ecuador.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CI Financial Corp: RBC raises rating to sector perform from underperform

Canadian Western Bank: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$34 from C$36

Detour Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy from hold

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1477.6; -0.18 percent

US crude: $58.09; -0.58 percent

Brent crude: $63.19; -0.32 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Nov: Expected 180,000; Prior 128,000

0830 Private payrolls for Nov: Expected 175,000; Prior 131,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Nov: Expected 38,000; Prior -36,000

0830 Government payrolls for Nov: Prior -3,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Nov: Expected 3.6%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Nov: Expected 3.0 %; Prior 3.0 %

0830 Average workweek hours for Nov: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Nov: Prior 63.3%

0830 U6 underemployment for Nov: Prior 7.0%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Dec: Expected 97.0; Prior 96.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Dec: Expected 112.4; Prior 111.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Dec: Expected 88.0; Prior 87.3 1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.5%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Oct: Prior 0.0 %

1500 Consumer credit for Oct: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $9.51 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory