CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on U.S.-China trade optimism

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were up on Friday, as investors were hopeful about China’s willingness to work with the U.S. on the trade deal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing wants to work out a deal with Washington and has been trying to avoid a trade war - but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing as efforts continue to strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.

A senior Chinese diplomat urged the United States to compromise in order to develop stable relations between the countries.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET or 12:00 p.m. GMT.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.04% to 16,999.19 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31%.

Canada’s Toronto Dominion Bank has been added to a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital with Deutsche Bank dropping a rank, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Friday.

Canada’s housing market has turned the corner and prices will increase modestly faster over the coming few years, a Reuters poll of economists and property market analysts predicted, but with no return to boom times any time soon.

Bank of Montreal: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$110 from C$109

Laurentian Bank of Canada: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$40 from C$38

Royal Bank of Canada: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$117 from C$111

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1471; rose 0.51%

US crude: $58.33; fell 0.43%

Brent crude: $63.87; fell 0.16%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 50.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 51.5; Prior 51.3

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 51.0; Prior 50.6

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov: Expected 95.7; Prior 95.7 1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov: Expected 111.4; Prior 110.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov: Expected 86.1; Prior 85.9

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation final for Nov: Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation final for Nov: Prior 2.4%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Prior 8

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -3

